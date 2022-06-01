Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.37 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.
Hannan Metals Company Profile (CVE:HAN)
