Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.37 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

