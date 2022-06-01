Gulden Price Up 9.7% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.84 million and $944.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00211580 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005918 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

