Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,288 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

