Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.