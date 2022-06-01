Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,720 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

