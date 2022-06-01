Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 106,630 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.67% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $20,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

