Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,423 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

