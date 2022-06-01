Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.