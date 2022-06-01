Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $94,258,197. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

Shares of DE stock opened at $357.78 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

