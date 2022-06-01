Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SUPV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,409. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.