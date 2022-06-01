Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in May

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,117,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 3,081,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.1 days.

GBOOF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

