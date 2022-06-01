Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $$1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

