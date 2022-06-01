Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of PAC traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.47. 372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

