Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $10.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $10.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.87. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $10.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $42.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.25 to $44.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $37.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.25 to $40.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

