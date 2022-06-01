Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.80 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. AllianceBernstein makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AllianceBernstein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

