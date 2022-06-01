Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.34 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

