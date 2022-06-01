Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Franklin Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRAF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 15.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

