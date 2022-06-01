Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,654,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 177,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

