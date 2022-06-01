Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 255,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

