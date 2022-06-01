Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 2.5% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CFG stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

