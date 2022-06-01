Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Invests $513,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

