Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

