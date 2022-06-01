Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,934 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 215,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 303.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 205,765 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CXW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CXW opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.