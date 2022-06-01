Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will report $53.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $216.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.78 million, with estimates ranging from $228.15 million to $229.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,301,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

