Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.46 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will report $15.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $16.80 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $61.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

AJX stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $244.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

