GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading 3.8% Higher

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). 84,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 44,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.65 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.89.
About GRC International Group (LON:GRC)
Further Reading
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.