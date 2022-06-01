Graphlinq Protocol Price Tops $0.0029 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $988,402.69 and $841,724.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,928.23 or 0.99963716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001617 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

