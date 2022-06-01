Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Graham stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.54.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
