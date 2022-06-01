Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.