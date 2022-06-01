Governor DAO One Day Volume Tops $44,550.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $541,959.99 and $44,550.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.04474613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00457448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.