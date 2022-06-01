Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,733 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Gores Holdings VII worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSEV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Gores Holdings VII by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSEV stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

