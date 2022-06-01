GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Holdings Reduced by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,157 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of GoPro worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.