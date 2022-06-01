Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 1.24% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HUSV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $36.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.