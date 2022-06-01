Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 796.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.01. 83,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

