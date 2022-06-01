Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,294.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,465.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,671.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,305.49.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

