Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,874. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

