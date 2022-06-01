Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,453 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 290,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

