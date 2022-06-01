Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 587 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $566.44. 9,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $232.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

