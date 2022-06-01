Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,652,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,543,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,965,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 331,790 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,505,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,592,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 246,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 78,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,624. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.