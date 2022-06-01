Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Holdings Reduced by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,028 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFX opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

