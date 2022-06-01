Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 43,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 126,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

GSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$163.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gold Standard Ventures news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,548,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,170,685.24.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

