GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Million

GNY (GNY) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $45,727.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

