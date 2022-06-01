Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 6,481 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

