Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $357.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $348.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

