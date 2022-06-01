Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Invests $11.95 Million in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,460,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lloyds Banking Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

