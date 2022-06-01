Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $36.15 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.10% of Waste Connections worth $36,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.75 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.13.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

