Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. cut its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.08% of Pembina Pipeline worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after buying an additional 181,841 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

