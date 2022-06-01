Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $27,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

