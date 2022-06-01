Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 429 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock worth $3,559,780 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $311.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.49. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.20 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

