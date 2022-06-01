Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

