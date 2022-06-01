Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires 7,372 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

